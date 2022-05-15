Analysts Expect Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.55 Billion

Brokerages expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) will report $1.55 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.55 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.53 billion. Lululemon Athletica posted sales of $1.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full-year sales of $7.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.55 billion to $7.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.48 billion to $8.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $428.00 to $423.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $447.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $444.69.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LULU stock traded up $15.29 on Tuesday, hitting $309.29. 1,076,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,113. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $278.00 and a twelve month high of $485.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $342.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.29.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

