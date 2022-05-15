Analysts Expect Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.16 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.18 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15 billion. Digital Realty Trust posted sales of $1.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full year sales of $4.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Digital Realty Trust.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 31.28%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR traded up $4.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,289,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,317. The company has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.22. Digital Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $125.11 and a 52-week high of $178.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 101.25%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.