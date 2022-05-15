Analysts Expect Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) will report $0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Banc of California’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.43. Banc of California posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Banc of California.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. Banc of California had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 29.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BANC shares. Raymond James lowered Banc of California from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banc of California from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Banc of California from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Shares of NYSE:BANC opened at $18.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Banc of California has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $22.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BANC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Blooom Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

