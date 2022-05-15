Analysts Expect Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $762.58 Million

Brokerages expect that Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) will post $762.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Atmos Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $759.82 million and the highest estimate coming in at $765.33 million. Atmos Energy posted sales of $605.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Atmos Energy will report full-year sales of $4.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Atmos Energy.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.22.

ATO traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.96. 1,086,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,373. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.72. Atmos Energy has a 52-week low of $85.80 and a 52-week high of $122.96. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 50.56%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atmos Energy (Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atmos Energy (ATO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.