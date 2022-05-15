Analysts Expect Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.11 Million

Equities analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $29.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Arvinas’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $52.00 million and the lowest is $5.50 million. Arvinas reported sales of $5.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 425.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full-year sales of $121.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $40.70 million to $206.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $129.39 million, with estimates ranging from $56.00 million to $216.78 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Arvinas.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $24.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.51 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 326.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.38%. The company’s revenue was up 340.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ARVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Friday, April 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Arvinas from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush lowered Arvinas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Europe dropped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arvinas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.33.

In other news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $101,856.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $55,563.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,446 shares of company stock valued at $4,445,577 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Arvinas by 142.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arvinas in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arvinas in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

ARVN traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.13. 653,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,381. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 2.05. Arvinas has a 52-week low of $37.41 and a 52-week high of $108.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.36.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

