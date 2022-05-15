Analysts Expect AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Will Post Earnings of $2.88 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.88 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.40 to $3.43. AdvanSix reported earnings of $1.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 88.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full year earnings of $8.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $9.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $8.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AdvanSix.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $424.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.30 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 29.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share.

ASIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AdvanSix from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of AdvanSix from $64.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th.

ASIX stock traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,977. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. AdvanSix has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.35%.

In other AdvanSix news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $50,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,670.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in AdvanSix by 19.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after purchasing an additional 54,072 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in AdvanSix in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,101,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in AdvanSix by 113.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 37,153 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in AdvanSix by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 12.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. 82.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

