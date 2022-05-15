Analysts Anticipate Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) to Announce -$0.13 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Transocean’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Transocean reported earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transocean will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.38). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.25). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Transocean.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $615.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.13 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.81% and a negative net margin of 26.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Transocean from $3.00 to $3.85 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Transocean in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transocean currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.21.

NYSE RIG opened at $3.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Transocean has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $5.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average is $3.67.

In other news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 349,418 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $1,747,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Transocean by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,705,682 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $240,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,666 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Transocean by 7.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,889,662 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $159,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413,968 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Transocean by 154.0% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 21,709,937 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $99,214,000 after acquiring an additional 13,161,589 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Transocean by 15.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,750,703 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $67,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Transocean by 4.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,924,313 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $59,071,000 after acquiring an additional 535,577 shares in the last quarter. 47.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

