Analysts Anticipate SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) will announce ($0.51) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SI-BONE’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.56). SI-BONE reported earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SI-BONE will report full-year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($1.42). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SI-BONE.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.09). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 44.52% and a negative net margin of 67.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SIBN. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on SI-BONE from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut SI-BONE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on SI-BONE in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

In other SI-BONE news, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 1,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $40,637.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $29,362.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,033,517.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,946 shares of company stock worth $344,255 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in SI-BONE by 8.0% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 122,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 9,065 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in SI-BONE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,019,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in SI-BONE by 22.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in SI-BONE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in SI-BONE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,445,000. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIBN traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.50. 527,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.44. SI-BONE has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $34.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.67.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

