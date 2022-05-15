Analysts Anticipate Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) to Post $0.63 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Renasant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.64. Renasant reported earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Renasant will report full year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Renasant.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 23.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RNST. DA Davidson upgraded Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Renasant in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

NASDAQ RNST traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.23. 194,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,818. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. Renasant has a 1 year low of $28.79 and a 1 year high of $45.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNST. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Renasant by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

