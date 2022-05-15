Analysts Anticipate nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for nLIGHT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). nLIGHT posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 111.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that nLIGHT will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.33. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.87 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow nLIGHT.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $64.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.77 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 9.81% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. nLIGHT’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LASR. Zacks Investment Research raised nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut nLIGHT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Craig Hallum cut nLIGHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on nLIGHT from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on nLIGHT from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in nLIGHT by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,607,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,494,000 after buying an additional 532,160 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in nLIGHT by 49.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,489,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,830,000 after buying an additional 489,834 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in nLIGHT during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,512,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in nLIGHT by 29.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,340,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,241,000 after buying an additional 306,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in nLIGHT by 219.5% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 425,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,179,000 after buying an additional 292,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of nLIGHT stock opened at $11.94 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.33. nLIGHT has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $36.95.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

