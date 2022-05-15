Analysts Anticipate Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Will Announce Earnings of $2.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) to report $2.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.96. Mid-America Apartment Communities posted earnings per share of $1.69 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full year earnings of $8.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $8.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.60 to $9.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 9.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MAA shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.09.

Shares of NYSE MAA traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $179.76. The stock had a trading volume of 571,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,570. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.03 and its 200-day moving average is $208.02. The company has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.73. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $154.07 and a 52 week high of $231.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $1.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.30%.

In other news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,109,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 29.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at $1,868,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 112.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 77,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,468,000 after acquiring an additional 40,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

