Analysts Anticipate MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to Post $1.67 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for MetLife’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.40. MetLife posted earnings per share of $2.37 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MetLife will report full-year earnings of $7.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $7.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.88 to $8.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MetLife.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MET. StockNews.com cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on MetLife in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 10.2% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 170,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,531,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,104,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 183.2% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 23,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 15,187 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MetLife by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,182,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,579,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

MetLife stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,477,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,994,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. MetLife has a fifty-two week low of $55.21 and a fifty-two week high of $73.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

