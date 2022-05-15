Analysts Anticipate Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) to Post $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) to post $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.49. Lumen Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $1.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lumen Technologies.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LUMN. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.44.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUMN. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

LUMN opened at $11.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.03. Lumen Technologies has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $15.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.54%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

