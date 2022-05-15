Analysts Anticipate General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.79 Billion

Equities analysts expect General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $4.79 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for General Mills’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.94 billion and the lowest is $4.73 billion. General Mills reported sales of $4.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Mills will report full year sales of $18.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.83 billion to $19.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $19.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.91 billion to $19.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow General Mills.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GIS. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.09.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded up $0.89 on Tuesday, hitting $73.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,366,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,363,183. General Mills has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $73.99. The company has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.52 and a 200-day moving average of $66.96.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $1,887,411.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,085,003. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $3,132,323.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,295,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,633 shares of company stock worth $5,768,339 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,819,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,685,000 after acquiring an additional 5,742,286 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $278,095,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,512,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122,049 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in General Mills by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,275,000 after buying an additional 2,980,227 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in General Mills by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,130,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,694,000 after buying an additional 2,556,537 shares during the period. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Mills (GIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.