Analysts Anticipate Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.86 Billion

Brokerages expect that Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.86 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Entergy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.88 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.85 billion. Entergy reported sales of $2.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Entergy will report full-year sales of $11.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.61 billion to $11.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $11.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.98 billion to $11.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Entergy.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on ETR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Entergy stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,256,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,557. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.88. Entergy has a 12 month low of $98.50 and a 12 month high of $126.82. The company has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 77.10%.

In other news, CEO Leo P. Denault sold 57,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $6,952,468.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 389,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,766,099.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.42, for a total value of $79,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,575 shares of company stock worth $25,391,762. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETR. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

