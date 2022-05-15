Analysts Anticipate BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $423.57 Million

Wall Street analysts expect BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) to report sales of $423.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $416.90 million to $429.80 million. BOK Financial posted sales of $471.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $356.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.33 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 29.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BOKF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $107.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BOK Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Shares of BOKF traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.73. The stock had a trading volume of 109,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,199. BOK Financial has a 12 month low of $77.65 and a 12 month high of $120.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.35 and a 200 day moving average of $100.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

In other BOK Financial news, EVP Marc Maun sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total value of $101,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 246,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,031,000 after purchasing an additional 23,872 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,421,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 39.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

