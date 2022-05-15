Analysts Anticipate Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) to announce $32.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.88 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $27.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $135.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $132.32 million to $140.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $179.07 million, with estimates ranging from $155.30 million to $200.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AERI. Cowen dropped their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 134.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 174.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 357.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $99,000.

NASDAQ:AERI traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,899. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.40. The company has a market capitalization of $331.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.74. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $19.26.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

