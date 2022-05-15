Analysts Anticipate Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) to announce $32.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.88 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $27.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $135.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $132.32 million to $140.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $179.07 million, with estimates ranging from $155.30 million to $200.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aerie Pharmaceuticals.
Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 134.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 174.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 357.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $99,000.
NASDAQ:AERI traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,899. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.40. The company has a market capitalization of $331.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.74. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $19.26.
About Aerie Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.
