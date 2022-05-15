Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (NYSEARCA:ISWN) Shares Sold by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC lessened its stake in Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (NYSEARCA:ISWN – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,716 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 1.15% of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF by 205.9% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 59,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 39,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,388,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,619,000 after acquiring an additional 75,173 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ISWN opened at $20.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.59. Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF has a 52 week low of $20.28 and a 52 week high of $26.32.

