American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Analysts forecast that American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) will post ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.14). American Superconductor posted earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.60). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.25). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Superconductor.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMSC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Superconductor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Shares of AMSC stock opened at $5.15 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.12 and a 200 day moving average of $9.73. American Superconductor has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $19.43.
American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.
