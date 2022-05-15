American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Analysts forecast that American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) will post ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.14). American Superconductor posted earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.60). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.25). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Superconductor.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMSC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Superconductor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 8.3% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 13,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 187.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 21,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 4,040.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 61,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMSC stock opened at $5.15 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.12 and a 200 day moving average of $9.73. American Superconductor has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $19.43.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

