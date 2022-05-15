American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

APEI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Public Education from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of American Public Education from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of American Public Education from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

American Public Education stock opened at $13.63 on Thursday. American Public Education has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.53.

American Public Education ( NASDAQ:APEI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. American Public Education had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 2.92%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Public Education will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APEI. Redwood Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 1,507,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,602,000 after purchasing an additional 729,933 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in American Public Education by 1,526.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 392,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,725,000 after acquiring an additional 368,017 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Public Education by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,116,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,334,000 after acquiring an additional 136,136 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in American Public Education by 11.1% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,094,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,251,000 after acquiring an additional 109,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in American Public Education by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 153,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 86,888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

