American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research downgraded American International Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.11.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $58.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.23. American International Group has a 12 month low of $44.54 and a 12 month high of $65.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American International Group will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $6.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 83.1% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in American International Group by 22.0% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its stake in American International Group by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 131,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after purchasing an additional 23,363 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in American International Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,005,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,187,000 after purchasing an additional 63,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

