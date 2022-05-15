American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. reduced its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,603 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,090 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 20.1% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 112,129 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $18,785,000 after purchasing an additional 18,739 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,352 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $9,546,000 after purchasing an additional 42,792 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,852,583 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $812,953,000 after purchasing an additional 81,623 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in American Express by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Stephens increased their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.26.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express stock traded up $5.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.75. 3,625,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,259,004. The company has a market capitalization of $119.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.77. American Express has a 1 year low of $149.88 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.84%.

American Express Profile (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.