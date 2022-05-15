American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP cut its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $5,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEP. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 5,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $486,084.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total transaction of $91,195.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,526 shares of company stock valued at $4,257,794. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,270,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,731. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.34. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.22 and a 1-year high of $104.81.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.66%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.70.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

