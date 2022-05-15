American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC cut its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 10.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,398,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,036,000 after buying an additional 1,430,681 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,347,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,540,000 after buying an additional 303,065 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,371,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,747,000 after buying an additional 396,083 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,339,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,970,000 after buying an additional 228,671 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,979,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,812,000 after buying an additional 151,838 shares during the period. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power stock opened at $99.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.22 and a 12 month high of $104.81.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 59.66%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.70.

In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total transaction of $91,195.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 5,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $486,084.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,526 shares of company stock worth $4,257,794 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

