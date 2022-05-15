AMEPAY Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $64,304.00 (AME)

AMEPAY (AME) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 14th. AMEPAY has a market cap of $1.17 million and $64,304.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AMEPAY coin can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, AMEPAY has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003366 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.86 or 0.00531989 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00036767 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,807.02 or 2.01549292 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008691 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004763 BTC.

AMEPAY Coin Profile

AMEPAY launched on June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

AMEPAY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMEPAY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AMEPAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

