Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) PT Lowered to C$25.00 at Scotiabank

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Altius Minerals from C$31.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of ATUSF opened at $14.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.38. Altius Minerals has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $20.36.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0546 per share. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Altius Minerals stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

