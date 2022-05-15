Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by B. Riley from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alta Equipment Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $19.00 price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alta Equipment Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

NYSE ALTG opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. Alta Equipment Group has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $17.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Alta Equipment Group ( NYSE:ALTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $356.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alta Equipment Group will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 13,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $153,471.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,651,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,936,929.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 223,687 shares of company stock valued at $2,501,333 in the last ninety days. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 135.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 71.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 40.0% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, cranes, paving and asphalt equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.