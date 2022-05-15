Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €44.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €44.00 ($46.32) price objective on Alstom (EPA:ALO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($37.89) price target on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.50 ($39.47) price target on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($30.53) price target on shares of Alstom in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($38.95) price target on shares of Alstom in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

ALO opened at €23.27 ($24.49) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €21.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is €26.94. Alstom has a twelve month low of €25.65 ($27.00) and a twelve month high of €37.37 ($39.34).

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

