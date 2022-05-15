Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:IVAL) Stock Holdings Decreased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC lowered its stake in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:IVAL – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,708 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVAL. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,194,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,273,000 after purchasing an additional 246,569 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $973,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 513.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 56,289 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IVAL opened at $24.52 on Friday. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.91 and a fifty-two week high of $35.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.24.

