Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 180,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,263 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 235.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000.

Shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund stock remained flat at $$12.52 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,549. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.07 and a fifty-two week high of $15.23.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0758 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. This is a positive change from Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

