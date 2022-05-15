Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €255.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €255.00 ($268.42) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €250.00 ($263.16) price target on shares of Allianz in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. HSBC set a €281.00 ($295.79) price target on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €269.00 ($283.16) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group set a €243.00 ($255.79) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €250.00 ($263.16) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

ALV stock opened at €200.40 ($210.95) on Wednesday. Allianz has a 52-week low of €167.30 ($176.11) and a 52-week high of €206.80 ($217.68). The company has a 50-day moving average of €211.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of €210.71.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

