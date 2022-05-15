Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 178.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,413 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.10% of Allegion worth $12,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 2,621.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 270.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 71.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $286,327.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,156.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $249,247.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,891.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $112.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.01. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $105.06 and a 52 week high of $148.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.09. Allegion had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.48%.

ALLE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Allegion from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Allegion in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.40.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

