Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Analysts predict that Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.34 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Allegion’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30. Allegion reported earnings per share of $1.32 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegion will report full-year earnings of $5.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.17 to $6.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Allegion.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.67 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share.

ALLE has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Allegion from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allegion in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.40.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.78. 627,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,472. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.85. Allegion has a one year low of $105.06 and a one year high of $148.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.55 and a 200 day moving average of $121.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 31.48%.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $249,247.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,891.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $286,327.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,156.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

