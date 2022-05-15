Alchemy Pay Price Tops $0.0154 on Exchanges (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 14th. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0154 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $68.40 million and $6.78 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded down 29.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.96 or 0.00349878 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00063595 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00070599 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004607 BTC.

Zero (ZERO) traded down 49.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000128 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,438,237,977 coins. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

