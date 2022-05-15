Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ALRM. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.67.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Shares of Alarm.com stock opened at $59.10 on Wednesday. Alarm.com has a fifty-two week low of $54.99 and a fifty-two week high of $94.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 8.27 and a quick ratio of 7.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.46.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Alarm.com had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alarm.com will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $104,202.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,163.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 5,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $359,891.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,875,925.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,451 shares of company stock worth $776,836 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 165,728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,014,000 after acquiring an additional 17,698 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,842,000 after buying an additional 59,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,061,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new position in Alarm.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,240,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alarm.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.