Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Bought by Alamar Capital Management LLC

Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,704 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired a new stake in Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at $42,835,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 323,590.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 297,703 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 648,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,739,000 after purchasing an additional 294,822 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,551,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $590,477,000 after purchasing an additional 95,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,917,923 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $162,659,000 after purchasing an additional 75,896 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

In related news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 2,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $177,198.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 453,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,775,208.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $135,544.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,935.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,451 shares of company stock worth $776,836. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alarm.com stock traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.10. The stock had a trading volume of 289,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,305. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.99 and a 1 year high of $94.45.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.02 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ALRM shares. Bank of America started coverage on Alarm.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Alarm.com from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

Alarm.com Profile (Get Rating)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.