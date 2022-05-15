Alamar Capital Management LLC Sells 1,225 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Alamar Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,335,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,729,000 after acquiring an additional 637,636 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 90.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,154,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,537,000 after purchasing an additional 547,735 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,034,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Efficient Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 1,108,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,154,000 after purchasing an additional 416,210 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,226,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,089. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $77.48 and a 52 week high of $91.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.64.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

