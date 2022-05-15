Alamar Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 525.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.86.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $18.04 on Friday, hitting $395.89. 760,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,022. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $312.24 and a 1-year high of $438.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $396.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $387.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.54.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.80. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 54.42%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

