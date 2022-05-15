Alamar Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,457 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Alamar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dohj LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 20,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,024,000 after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,162,000 after acquiring an additional 26,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 130,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after acquiring an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,682,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,347,696. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.63 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.96 and its 200-day moving average is $75.28.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

