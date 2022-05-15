Alamar Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Zebra Technologies accounts for 2.0% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,316.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $517.00.

ZBRA stock traded up $20.14 on Friday, reaching $336.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 627,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,594. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $309.00 and a 52 week high of $615.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $393.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $485.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zebra Technologies (Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.