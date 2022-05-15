Alamar Capital Management LLC Has $3.64 Million Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,541 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks makes up approximately 2.6% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PANW. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,222 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $29,804,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,247 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $296,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,713 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,770 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,756,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PANW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $700.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Palo Alto Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $600.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $631.94.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 25,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.67, for a total value of $13,954,917.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.26, for a total value of $7,395,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 71,032 shares of company stock worth $40,587,677 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

PANW traded up $12.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $491.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,659,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,481. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.59 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $577.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $542.43. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $328.14 and a 52 week high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

