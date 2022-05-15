Alamar Capital Management LLC Has $2.54 Million Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Alamar Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,151 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. MSCI makes up 1.8% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MSCI by 44.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,269,000 after buying an additional 119,336 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 998.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 113,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,968,000 after buying an additional 103,098 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $59,112,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in MSCI by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 796,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,166,000 after buying an additional 68,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $883,142,000 after buying an additional 54,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Shares of MSCI stock traded up $20.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $408.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 675,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,674. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $469.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $542.07. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $376.41 and a one year high of $679.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.75 and a beta of 1.07.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.19. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 205.88% and a net margin of 35.65%. The business had revenue of $559.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 45.61%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of MSCI from $720.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $556.50.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile (Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.