Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AKTX opened at $1.10 on Friday. Akari Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 758,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 91,059 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd boosted its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 130,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 41,006 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 52,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 24,553 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. 2.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for autoinflammatory diseases that involve complement and leukotriene pathways. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.

