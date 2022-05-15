Airtel Africa Plc (AAF) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on July 22nd

Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Airtel Africa’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Airtel Africa stock opened at GBX 137.60 ($1.70) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 143.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 138.46. Airtel Africa has a one year low of GBX 76 ($0.94) and a one year high of GBX 163.14 ($2.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of £5.17 billion and a PE ratio of 11.10.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAF shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.40) price target on shares of Airtel Africa in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.65) price target on shares of Airtel Africa in a research note on Thursday.

Airtel Africa Plc provides telecommunication and mobile money services to customers in Nigeria, East and Central Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as payments, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

