AEW UK REIT (LON:AEWU) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $121.19

Shares of AEW UK REIT plc (LON:AEWU – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 121.19 ($1.49) and traded as low as GBX 120.40 ($1.48). AEW UK REIT shares last traded at GBX 121.80 ($1.50), with a volume of 1,357,401 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £192.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 121.19 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 115.82. The company has a current ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.18.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a GBX 2 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. AEW UK REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

AEW UK REIT plc (LSE: AEWU) aims to deliver an attractive total return to shareholders by investing predominantly in smaller commercial properties (typically less than £15 million), on shorter occupational leases in strong commercial locations across the United Kingdom. The Company was listed on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange on 12 May 2015, raising £100.5m.

