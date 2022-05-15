Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.52 Billion

Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) will announce $6.52 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.61 billion and the lowest is $6.50 billion. Advanced Micro Devices reported sales of $3.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full year sales of $25.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.50 billion to $26.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $29.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.14 billion to $32.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. Cowen dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.59.

NASDAQ AMD traded up $8.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,973,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,524,344. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.22. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $72.72 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The firm has a market cap of $114.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,522,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $12,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,180 shares of company stock worth $15,849,540. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

