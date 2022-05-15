Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $106.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is a manufacturer of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, providing a comprehensive suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. The company provides single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products comprising PVC drainage structures, fittings and filters, and water quality filters and separators. Its products are used across a broad range of end markets and applications, including non-residential, residential, agriculture and infrastructure applications. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Hilliard, Ohio. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on WMS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $149.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $146.20.

WMS stock opened at $101.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.22. Advanced Drainage Systems has a fifty-two week low of $92.28 and a fifty-two week high of $138.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,168.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 80.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

