Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,839 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 2,350.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. StockNews.com lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Adobe from $652.00 to $591.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Adobe from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Adobe from $660.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $587.75.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $16.96 on Friday, hitting $405.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,379,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,939,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.09. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $370.27 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $427.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $518.07.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

