adidas AG (ADDYY) to Issue Dividend of $1.30 on May 23rd

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 13th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.2952 per share on Monday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Shares of ADDYY stock opened at $94.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.96. adidas has a 12 month low of $90.25 and a 12 month high of $199.44.

Get adidas alerts:

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. adidas had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that adidas will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in adidas stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in adidas AG ( OTCMKTS:ADDYY Get Rating ) by 111.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in adidas were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADDYY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on adidas from €255.00 ($268.42) to €235.00 ($247.37) in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on adidas in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised adidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on adidas from €340.00 ($357.89) to €315.00 ($331.58) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on adidas from €290.00 ($305.26) to €260.00 ($273.68) in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.56.

About adidas (Get Rating)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.