AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AHCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on AdaptHealth from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on AdaptHealth from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut AdaptHealth from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AdaptHealth from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.86.

AHCO stock opened at $16.25 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.95. AdaptHealth has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $706.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.42 million. AdaptHealth had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AdaptHealth will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AdaptHealth news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs bought 32,342 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $499,360.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P bought 13,352 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 88,180 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,923. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AHCO. SkyKnight Capital L.P. bought a new position in AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $197,875,000. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in AdaptHealth during the third quarter worth about $53,567,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 10,225,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,653 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $45,097,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the third quarter valued at about $23,370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

